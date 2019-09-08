PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 65,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.72. 1,342,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.