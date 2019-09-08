PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPDAI Group an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPDAI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPDAI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

PPDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 612,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56. PPDAI Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.64). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 52.42% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in PPDAI Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPDAI Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PPDAI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

