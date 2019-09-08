PRASM Hits Market Capitalization of $225,607.00 (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 550.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One PRASM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, CoinTiger and IDAX. PRASM has a market cap of $225,607.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRASM has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00316475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00050033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009428 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About PRASM

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,193,827 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io. PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRASM Token Trading

PRASM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

