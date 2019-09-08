Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $22.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 72,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,058. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 113,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.