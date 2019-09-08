Profile Utility Token Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Coinrail and LBank. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $120,829.00 and approximately $928.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002689 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00147730 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,361.38 or 0.99285736 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000580 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, LBank, Coinrail and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.