Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Progressive makes up approximately 3.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Progressive by 30.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. TT International grew its position in Progressive by 18.2% in the second quarter. TT International now owns 146,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Progressive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 250,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

