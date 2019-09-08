Proton Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $839,024.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BitForex, LBank and FCoin. Proton Token has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $839,024.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00214374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00017950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00088869 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,260,596,131 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, CoinTiger, BCEX, FCoin and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

