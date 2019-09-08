Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,190 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citrix Systems worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,986,354 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $391,221,000 after acquiring an additional 912,477 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,021,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $201,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $203,231,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 1,066,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,038,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $101,903,000 after buying an additional 107,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $586,636.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,369. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 95.52%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

