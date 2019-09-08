Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,911 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,362,000 after acquiring an additional 366,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,028,453 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,424,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in American Airlines Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 652,785 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 185,388 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 643,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in American Airlines Group by 50.4% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 638,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,818,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 588.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,706.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

