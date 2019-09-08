Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,625 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $31,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,681,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,396,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,926,000 after purchasing an additional 964,222 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $93,139,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 828,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $63,852,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

MMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,307. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.