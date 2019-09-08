Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 62,985 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $20,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 1,557.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of HP to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,444,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,536. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,806 shares of company stock valued at $12,296,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.