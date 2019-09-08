Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 23,004 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,004 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Baxter International worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,513. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.78. 2,870,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,529. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

