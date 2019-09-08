Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,413 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 180,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 105,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $3,954,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,691,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Campo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $6,319,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 273,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,215,407 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.95. 495,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $83.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

