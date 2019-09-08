Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 65,816 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,816 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $560,842,000 after acquiring an additional 316,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after buying an additional 2,712,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,946,000 after buying an additional 466,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,327,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,634,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

In other news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,016.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 114,160 shares of company stock worth $5,459,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,637,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.