Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,613 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $22,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. 347,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.62 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 8.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.