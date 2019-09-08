Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,119,851,000 after purchasing an additional 218,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,305,000 after purchasing an additional 277,084 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Amphenol by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,335,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,770,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

