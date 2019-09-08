PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Crex24. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $244,000.00 and $26.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 817,265,937 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

