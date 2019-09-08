Qbao (QBT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,678.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Qbao has a total market cap of $726,420.00 and $7,678.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, EXX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

