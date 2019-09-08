QuadrantProtocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 73.9% higher against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $520,533.00 and approximately $1.06 million worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00216655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.01297354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00088961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000390 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

