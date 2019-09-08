Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 302.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $2,300,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 495,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 42,566 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 14.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 37,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $210,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,659.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $100,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,059.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,583 shares of company stock worth $771,422. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

American States Water stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.73. 206,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,535. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. American States Water’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

