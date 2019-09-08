Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,325 Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 192,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cabot by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Loop Capital downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price objective on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

CBT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. 358,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,912. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.