Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1,170.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. First American Financial’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

