Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $183,000 in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,810 shares of company stock valued at $621,819. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

