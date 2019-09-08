Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTM. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of WTM traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,073.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $832.88 and a 12-month high of $1,104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,068.36 and its 200 day moving average is $989.22.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total transaction of $1,086,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jess Brian Palmer sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.57, for a total value of $438,141.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $3,072,792. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.