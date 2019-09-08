Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 462,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 841,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,406. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $634.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cars.com from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Becky A. Sheehan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,948 shares of company stock valued at $470,404. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

