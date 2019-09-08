Qubitica Price Hits $33.40 on Major Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $33.40 or 0.00319335 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $69.65 million and $112,415.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00049692 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006924 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,316 tokens. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

