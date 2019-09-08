Qurito (QURO) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Qurito (CURRENCY:QURO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Qurito has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Qurito has a market capitalization of $12,825.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Qurito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qurito token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00214487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00089022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Qurito Profile

Qurito’s total supply is 86,939,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,408,241 tokens. The official website for Qurito is www.qurito.io. Qurito’s official Twitter account is @QuritoOfficial.

Buying and Selling Qurito

Qurito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qurito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qurito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qurito using one of the exchanges listed above.

