R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.15. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,020,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,112.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 724,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 665,215 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

