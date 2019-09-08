Raymond James Cuts ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $12.00

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

ANGI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $150,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,745.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $114,804.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,812 shares of company stock worth $14,229,303 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

