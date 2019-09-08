Red Pulse (RPX) Market Cap Reaches $12.56 Million

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin. Red Pulse has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

RPX is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Binance, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.