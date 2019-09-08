RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,374.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $7,374.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00464289 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00102611 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00041192 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003572 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000431 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,622,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,222,669 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.