Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 136,700 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $548,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,707,000 after acquiring an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $198,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

MOH stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.68. The stock had a trading volume of 666,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,096. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

