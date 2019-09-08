Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 1,917,501 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3,058.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $104,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,782,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $305,760,000 after buying an additional 629,534 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.14. 4,569,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

