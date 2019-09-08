Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,383,042 Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,952,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,383,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.71% of Sprint worth $459,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Sprint by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 20,673,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $116,805,000 after buying an additional 6,188,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sprint by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,095,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,035,000 after buying an additional 9,534,668 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth $35,611,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sprint by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,426,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 98,272 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sprint by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,254,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,385,000 after buying an additional 608,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of S traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. 9,970,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,256,004. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.00 and a beta of 0.23. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $1,294,496.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

