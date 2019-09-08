Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 282,700 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Acuity Brands worth $86,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.84. 326,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.