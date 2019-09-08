Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 989,181 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 989,181 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $610,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 257.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. 1,311,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.