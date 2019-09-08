Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,733,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Avon Products worth $95,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 174,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 687,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Avon Products alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.01 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Avon Products in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

AVP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.74. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 15,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $64,248.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avon Products Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.