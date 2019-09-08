Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,302,600 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 139.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $89,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,018,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,617.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 782,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

