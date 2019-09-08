Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,573,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.10% of Cosan worth $101,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 233.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Cosan Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cosan Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

