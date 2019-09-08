Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $137.50 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,128 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of BCE worth $137,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 72.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of BCE by 29.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 521,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $48.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

