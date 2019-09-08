Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $155.11 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 344.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $155,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,206.32. 869,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,272. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,184.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

