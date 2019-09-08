Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $90.42 Million Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.61% of FirstService worth $90,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 791,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FirstService by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 746,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,736,000 after acquiring an additional 143,267 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after acquiring an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FirstService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 650,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45. FirstService Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

