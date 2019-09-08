Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $98.47 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of BIO-TECHNE worth $98,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,694.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $670,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.18. 140,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,598. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.18. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

