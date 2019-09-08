Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of NVR worth $109,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,508.80.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,578.52, for a total value of $17,892,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,770 shares in the company, valued at $414,285,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,561 shares of company stock worth $114,955,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $64.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,649.75. 21,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,040.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3,749.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,501.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,197.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $49.05 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

