Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 159,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ulta Beauty worth $114,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after buying an additional 300,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,867,000 after purchasing an additional 117,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 406,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 123.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.10.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,327.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.10. 1,950,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,693. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

