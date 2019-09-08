Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,538,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $393,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ:EVRG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.96. 2,173,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

