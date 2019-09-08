Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of American Tower worth $362,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,818,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,615,000 after buying an additional 2,673,794 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,653,000 after purchasing an additional 816,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,336,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,978,017,000 after purchasing an additional 610,821 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after purchasing an additional 607,026 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $1,683,333.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,701 shares of company stock valued at $29,987,284. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $232.59. 2,086,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,313. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $140.40 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

