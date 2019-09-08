Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of Morningstar worth $93,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Morningstar by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.94, for a total transaction of $1,356,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 21,523,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,028,784.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $2,987,893.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,547,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,634,167.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,252 shares of company stock valued at $61,308,990 in the last three months. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $162.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.