Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 86,400 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Ecopetrol worth $122,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $6,928,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Ecopetrol by 62.8% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 246,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $5,118,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ecopetrol by 155.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,855 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. 461,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

