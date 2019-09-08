Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,303,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $131,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Verizon Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 83.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

